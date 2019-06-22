China, Russia to lift military relations to new high

Beijing, June 28 (IANS) China and Russia will bring their military relations to a new high under the strategic guidance of leaders of both countries, a spokesperson for the Chinese military said Thursday.

The two sides will enhance their mutual support on their respective core interests, and improve exchange and cooperation mechanisms at all levels and in different fields, Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence, said at a press conference, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The two militaries will deepen cooperation in high-level exchanges, practical training, equipment and technology development and counter-terrorism, and promote strategic cooperation, Ren said.

