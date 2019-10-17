China, S Africa vow to deepen cooperation, boost ties

Durban, Oct 19 (IANS) Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor held talks in Durban.

Wang said on Friday that both China and South Africa are major developing countries and emerging economies with important influence. With the smooth development of bilateral relations, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, and it is becoming a model for South-South cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said China always views the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and regards South Africa as a trusted strategic partner and true friend. China is willing to work with South Africa to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries and elevate the bilateral ties to a new level.

Wang said, the two sides should prepare the agenda of important exchanges and cooperation in the next stage, deepen the exchange of experience on governance, and continue understanding and supporting each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said, China is willing to promote the dovetailing of the Belt and Road Initiative and the eight major initiatives proposed at the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with South Africa’s national development planning, and upgrade practical cooperation between the two sides in fields including industrial capacity, industrial parks, agriculture, science and technology, and marine economy, so as to contribute to South Africa’s re-industrialization.

He said China is also willing to work with South Africa and other African countries to promote the implementation of the outcome of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and build a closer community with a shared future between China and African countries.

Wang said, China and South Africa should strengthen strategic communication and cooperation in international and regional affairs, work together to safeguard multilateralism and democratization of international relations, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Pandor thanked China for its valuable support to the economic development of South Africa and other African countries.

Pandor said, the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and China has a profound foundation and is dynamic. South Africa welcomes China’s increasing investment in South Africa, and is willing to learn from China’s development experience.

South Africa looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation between the two countries to the benefit of the two peoples, said Pandor.

She said the Belt and Road Initiative presents great opportunities for the development of South Africa and Africa as a whole. South Africa will continue to firmly support the initiative and actively participate in it.

South Africa and China take the same stance on important international and regional issues, said Pandor, adding South Africa is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs, deepen cooperation among the BRICS countries, defend multilateralism, and safeguard an open and inclusive global trading system.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional issues, and common challenges, strengthening their strategic coordination.

