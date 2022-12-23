LIFESTYLEWORLD

China sanctions two U.S. individuals

China decided to take countermeasures and sanction two US individuals in response to the US sanctions against two Chinese officials on December 9 over alleged human rights issues related to Tibet.

In accordance with China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Chinese side has decided to take reciprocal sanctions against Miles Maochun Yu and Todd Stein, according to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

All kinds of their assets in China will be frozen. Any organisation or individual within China is prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. The two people and their immediate family members are banned from visas or entry to China, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the ministry.

The countermeasures became effective on Friday.

