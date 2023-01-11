WORLD

China stops transit visa exemption for S.Korean, Japanese nationals

China has suspended its transit visa exemption for South Korean and Japanese citizens, its immigration office said on Wednesday, in yet another retaliatory step against the countries’ entry restrictions on arrivals from China aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

It said Beijing has introduced the measure in response to the neighbours’ “discriminatory” entry regulations against China, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The move came a day after Beijing announced measures to halt the issuance of short-term visas for business, tourism, medical treatment and general private affairs.

On January 2, South Korea made it mandatory for all arrivals from China to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry into the country.

Those who test positive for the virus must be quarantined for one week.

South Korea has also made it mandatory for those from Hong Kong and Macao to take a PCR or an antigen test before boarding their flights.

Staring from December 30, 2022, Japan made it mandatory for individuals travelling from China to be tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival.

