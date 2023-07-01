INDIA

China suffers 4th straight loss at Women’s Volleyball Nations League

NewsWire
0
0

China suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) preliminary round, falling to the Dominican Republic 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 13-15) here.

China took control of the first set as outside hitter Li Yingying hit effective kills. Li scored 24 points and captain Yuan Xinyue contributed 16 points, reports Xinhua.

The Caribbean nation grabbed the second set as it maintained the lead from the beginning.

Dominica reclaimed the lead in the third set, but China fought back to tie the score at 22-22 and finish the set with a staunch block and a timely ace.

Dominica led the field in the fourth set as opposite Galia Ceneida Gonzalez Lopez emerged as the top scorer with 35 points, extending the match into the short decider.

In the final set, China failed to turn the tide despite saving one match point.

China will face hosts South Korea on Saturday and the United States on Sunday.

In other matches, Poland upset Bulgaria 3-1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15) to climb to first place, while Serbia beat Germany 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 30-28).

2023070132147

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keralite nurse wins Abu Dhabi ‘Big Ticket’ draw of Rs 45...

    Nearly 80% polling in Bengal, 77% in Assam in Phase 1...

    Chinese woman held in Bihar’s Gaya for staying illegally in India

    Do we have to bring Bin Laden instead of Amit Shah?...