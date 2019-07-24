China to host 12th round of trade consultations with US

Beijing, July 25 (IANS) The 12th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations will be held on July 30-31 in Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said here on Thursday.

Chief trade negotiators of both sides will meet in Shanghai to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Osaka, Japan, and hold the new round of consultations on the basis of equality and mutual respect, said the Commerce Ministry’s spokesman Gao Feng.

In response to the remarks made by certain people of the US advocating “decoupling” of the Chinese and American economies, Gao said that the so-called “decoupling” of the two economies runs counter to the law of the market economy, the wish of both countries’ enterprises, the well-being of the two people and will also have a tremendous impact on the global industrial chain and the world economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 40 years ago, the two economies have become closely intertwined and highly integrated, benefiting the people of both countries and the world,” Gao said.

The so-called “decoupling” of the two economies is hard to imagine and is something that people from all walks of life in the United States do not want to see, he said.

“It is hoped that these people of the US will abandon their zero-sum mentality and do more that is truly beneficial to the two countries and their peoples, he added.

