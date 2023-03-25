he number of inbound and outbound international passenger flights planned for this summer-autumn aviation season in China will increase markedly over last year, authorities announced.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said that from March 26 to October 28, domestic and foreign airlines have scheduled 14,702 international passenger and cargo flights per week, with 6,772 weekly outgoing passenger flights to 101 cities around the world and 3,808 inbound passenger flights from 79 foreign cities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Planned weekly passenger and cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong are set to grow 35.44 per cent year on year, and those between the mainland and Taiwan will increase 21.52 per cent, CAAC data showed.

Passenger flights connecting the mainland and Macao will expand 32.85 per cent over last year.

The CAAC said that it will unveil timely measures based on the management of Covid-19 as a Class B infectious disease to resume international passenger flights in an orderly manner while ensuring safety.

