LIFESTYLEWORLD

China to increase int’l passenger flights in summer, autumn

NewsWire
0
0

he number of inbound and outbound international passenger flights planned for this summer-autumn aviation season in China will increase markedly over last year, authorities announced.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said that from March 26 to October 28, domestic and foreign airlines have scheduled 14,702 international passenger and cargo flights per week, with 6,772 weekly outgoing passenger flights to 101 cities around the world and 3,808 inbound passenger flights from 79 foreign cities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Planned weekly passenger and cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong are set to grow 35.44 per cent year on year, and those between the mainland and Taiwan will increase 21.52 per cent, CAAC data showed.

Passenger flights connecting the mainland and Macao will expand 32.85 per cent over last year.

The CAAC said that it will unveil timely measures based on the management of Covid-19 as a Class B infectious disease to resume international passenger flights in an orderly manner while ensuring safety.

20230325-093404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is Bigg Boss injurious to mental health?

    Groom dies at wedding in Bihar

    UP: Teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

    Yami Gautam ties the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar