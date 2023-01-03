HEALTHWORLD

China to monitor sewage in cities to track Covid variants as cases surge

NewsWire
0
0

As China prepares to reopen borders on January 8, it has ordered monitoring waste water as an early warning system for the Covid infection in cities, the media reported on Tuesday.

“Sewage surveillance” has appeared on China’s Covid-19 directives for the first time, reports South China Morning Post.

The directive has asked local governments to test wastewater from households flowing into water treatment plants to indicate community infection levels and distribution of variants.

According to the report, at least 130 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant have been found in China in the past three months, since it relaxed zero-Covid policy.

“Local governments should track changes in positive case rates and viral loads, and conduct genomic sequencing as important indicators of new waves and variants,” according to the new directive.

However, local experts have highlighted challenges in data interpretation as domestic waste water, rainwater, and treated industrial wastewater could be discharged into the same ageing pipeline system in China.

“Hundreds of millions of people living in rural areas without access to networked sanitation services might also go under-represented,” says Aparna Keshaviah, principal researcher at Mathematica, a US-based research institute.

China is predicted to see two peaks in cases as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country, the first peak in mid-January and the second in early March.

The “sewage surveillance” technique was adopted by some countries in the early waves of the pandemic.

20230103-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jail inmate tests positive in UP’s Covid free district

    Delta variant identified in Chinese city’s clusters

    K’taka minister seeks addl. Central funds to upgrade PHCs

    Male infertility up by 40% due to climate change, says WHO