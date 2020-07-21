China urges US to discard Cold War mentality

Beijing, July 21 (IANS) The United States should discard its Cold War mentality, zero-sum game mindset, and ideological prejudice, and correctly view China and China-US relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference here.

The website of the US Department of Defence published an article which cites US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper as saying that the United States is in an era of great power competition, which means that the US’s top strategic competitors are China, then Russia and that China is the bigger problem. He also accused China of wanting to rewrite the rules of the international order that have served the nations of the world, including China, so well since the end of World War II.

In response, spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said certain individuals in the United States always viewed China-US relations from the perspective of Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, and advocated containing and suppressing China’s development. “It is one of the important reasons why China-US relations are facing severe challenges,” he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang said China has upheld the international order all along, and always advocated international fairness and justice, which was in sharp contrast to the United States, who frequently pulls out of international treaties and organisations, abides by international law that suit its purpose, and discards those that it finds obstructive. “The international community knows well who is the troublemaker.”

China wants to rewrite, if anything, the obsolete model of a country seeking hegemony when growing stronger, and is firmly committed to working with other countries to find a new path of peaceful development and win-win cooperation, the spokesperson said.

Noting that the leadership of the CPC is the defining nature of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said the CPC is the fundamental guarantee of China’s development and rejuvenation, and also an active force in safeguarding global peace and promoting common development.

The United States should respect and accept the reality that the CPC is endorsed and supported by the Chinese people, instead of wantonly slandering the CPC, sowing discords between the CPC and the Chinese people, and creating ideological confrontations and forming a clique on the international stage, the spokesperson said.

“China’s policy toward the United States is consistent and clear,” Wang said, adding that China is committed to developing a China-US relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Meanwhile, China firmly safeguards its sovereignty, security, and development interests.

“We urge the United States to discard the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game mindset and ideological prejudice, correctly view China-US relations, stop those negative words and deeds, and work with China to move bilateral relationship back onto the right track of coordination, cooperation and stability,” Wang said.

