The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair. It is time for the US to stop walking on the edge, stop using the salami tactics, stop pushing the envelope, and stop sowing confusion and trying to mislead the world on Taiwan, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

If the US refuses to change course and goes down that wrong path, there will be real consequences and it will come at real costs to the US, Spokesperson Mao Ning made the comment in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent erroneous remarks on Taiwan.

“Secretary Blinken’s remarks are absolutely irresponsible and absurd. China firmly opposes that,” Mao said, adding that it seems that some history lessons are in order for the top US diplomat on the Taiwan question, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is a universally recognised basic norm in international relations and the important political prerequisite and foundation for China’s diplomatic relations with countries in the world,” the Spokesperson stressed.

In 1972, the US stated in the Shanghai Communique that “The US acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The US government does not challenge that position,” Mao said.

In 1978, the US stated in the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the US and China that “The US recognises the Government of theRepublic of China as the sole legal government of China. The US government acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” he added.

She also mentioned in 1982, the US stated in the August 17 Communique that “the US recognised the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China, and it acknowledged the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China. The US government…reiterates that it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China’s internal affairs, or pursuing a policy of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’.”

“For some time, the US made those political commitments to China on the Taiwan question, which are written down in black and white,” the Spokesperson said.

The US has been deliberately ignoring and twisting the history and sending the wrong message on the Taiwan question. The US has significantly relaxed its restraint on official interactions and reinforced military contact with Taiwan and touted “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow.” It has even been revealed by the media that the US government has a plan for “the destruction of Taiwan,” Mao said.

“We cannot help but ask what exactly is the US trying to achieve?”

The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair. It is at the very core of China’s core interests. It is the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in this relationship. China will never allow any external force to interfere in our internal affairs, Mao added.

“We have a clear message for the US: It is time to stop — stop walking on the edge, stop using the salami tactics, stop pushing the envelope, and stop sowing confusion and trying to mislead the world on Taiwan,” she said.

