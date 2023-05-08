China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Monday told Pakistan’s Navy Chief Amjad Khan Niazi that their militaries, including their navies, should “expand into new fields of cooperation” to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region, Pakistan media reported.

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other’s territory.

Shangfu told Niazi, who was visiting Beijing, that the two countries’ military relationship was a key part of bilateral ties, Geo News reported.

“The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchanges, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly maintain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Ministry of National Defence website.

Niazi’s visit comes after Zhang Youxia, Vice-Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said in late April that the Chinese military is willing to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Geo News reported.

“Chinese military is willing to work with the Pakistani military to further deepen and expand practical cooperation, continuously push mil-to-mil relationship to a higher level, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries, as well as the regional peace and stability,” General Zhang said during a meeting with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

20230508-161603