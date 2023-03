China claimed the men’s 5,000m relay title at the World Short Track Championships here on Sunday.

The Chinese team of Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun, Liu Guanyi and Zhong Yuchen clocked a winning time of seven minutes 4.412 seconds, reports Xinhua.

Italy finished runner-up in 7:04.484, and South Korea took bronze in 7:04.884.

