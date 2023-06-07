SPORTSWORLD

China women’s volleyball team arrives in Hong Kong for FIVB Nations League

China women’s volleyball team arrived in Hong Kong to prepare for their second week matches of the FIVB Women’s Nations League.

China enjoyed a perfect winning record in four matches in the first week of the tournament in Nagoya, Japan. When the team led by head coach Cai Bin walked out of the airport, they received a warm welcome from local fans, reports Xinhua.

“We are pleased to come back to Hong Kong to play and see many fans waiting here,” said Cai. “We will focus on fitness recovery after our Nagoya campaign. The opponents in Hong Kong, especially those European sides, are strong, but we will just keep our own style of play.”

The campaign in Hong Kong featuring eight teams will take place from June 13 to 18. China faces Canada at the Hong Kong Coliseum on June 13, before taking on Bulgaria, Poland and Italy.

