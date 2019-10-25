China’s BRI essentially military in nature: US Navy

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Admiral John Christopher Aquilino, top US Navy officer who is on an official visit to India, hit out against China, here on Tuesday, saying Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) camouflaged as an economic concept was essentially military in nature.

Adm Aquilino, who commands the US Pacific Fleet, said China had been involved in ‘bullying of nations’ in the Indian Ocean region, which would increase in the future.

Adm Aquilino was interacting with the media here at the end of his visit during which he met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and officials of the defence establishment.

“These have been categorised as economic initiatives, but have absolute military intent. It results in predatory economics and challenges the nation’s sovereignty. It results in economic benefits in the short-term, but creates real problems for these nations in the long-run,” said Adm Aquilino.

In 2017, China opened its first foreign naval base in Djibouti, located at the gateway of the Suez Canal, through which a significant proportion of the world’s oil and commercial goods is shipped. The proposed maritime route of China’s BRI passes through the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean to connect its ports with European nations.

Referring to China’s increased military build-up in the Indian Ocean region, the US navy officer said it not only threatened nations and partners in the area but also endangered the concept of free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“We have seen continued bullying of nations in the region. Rocks have been turned into man-made islands and militarised despite the conversation that it’s not for defence purposes. They have challenged the nations in the region. There has been increase in pressure from China to achieve their objectives in the region,” he said.

The US navy officer also said during his meetings with senior Indian navy officers, including Adm Singh, ways to increase co-operation, effectiveness and information sharing between the navies of the two countries were discussed.

“The US and India have common values that allow both of us to prosper,” he said.

Adm Aquilino said the US Indo-Pacific Command, which hosted the world’s largest international maritime exercise, the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), every two years, had invited 30 nations for it, to be held in June 2020.

“The Indian Navy has been kind enough to participate in the exercise. A ship will be sent by India. Besides, a P8 aircraft will also be sent by India for the second time. To watch our soldiers, airmen and sailors work together over one and a half months during the exercise is something to behold,” said Adm Aquilino.

