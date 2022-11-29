WORLD

China’s censors try to wipe images of blank sheets of white paper used by protesters

NewsWire
0
0

China’s censors have been overwhelmed as they try to wipe images of blank sheets of white paper used by protesters in a growing number of demonstrations against President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy from the internet, the media reported.

The country is currently facing its largest anti-government protests since the Tiananmen Square massacre, with protesters in at least seven cities holding up blank sheets of paper to symbolise censorship, the Daily Mail reported.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Nanjing in an unprecedented wave of dissent to demonstrate against President Xi, his oppressive Covid crackdowns and increasingly authoritarian rule, Daily Mail reported.

Online discussions and news coverage of the demonstrations have now been banned, with security forces deployed to the streets of the country’s major cities last night.

All signs of the blank sheets of paper have also been erased, including pictures and videos of packs of white paper, The Telegraph reports.

But social media users on the platforms Weibo and WeChat have taken matter into their own hands by posting their own images of the blank sheets.

It includes some using filters while taking videos of videos to evade the government’s artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Xi has yet to even acknowledge the marches but few expect him to back down.

Alan Mendoza on Monday warned MailOnline that Beijing ‘will crack down hard and punish the protesters severely’ as state media ran editorials defending zero-Covid.

It comes after an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi killed at least 10 and sparked the protests amid claims that China’s strict lockdown measures hampered rescue efforts and the ability of residents to escape.

Beijing denies this was the case, and has blamed ‘forces with ulterior motives’ for linking the two, Daily Mail reported.

20221129-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Relief ops in Ethiopia’s Tigray in catastrophic situation

    Covid state of emergency ends in Tokyo region

    US National Rifle Association confirms 2021 ransomware attack

    Mohamed bin Zayed is new UAE President