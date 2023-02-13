BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

China’s central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 46 billion yuan (about 6.7 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 per cent, Xinhua reported.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is the process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

