China’s Deng sets new world record at Weightlifting WC

Tianjin, Dec 12 (IANS) China’s Deng Wei has set a new world record at the ongoing 2019 IWF World Cup. In the women’s 64kg category, Deng on Wednesday posted a lift of 117kg, taking the lead and breaking the previous world record lift of 116kg.

In the clean and jerk, Kuo Hsiung-Chun of Chinese Taipei took the heaviest lift, posting 141kg with her last attempt, though Deng’s lift of 138kg was enough to see her lift a combined weight of 255kg, edging ahead of Kuo on 246kg, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It was a surprise for me to break the world record,” Deng noted afterwards. “I haven’t been in good form in training.”

In the men’s 96kg division, China’s world champion Tian Tao posted 175kg in the snatch and 215kg in the clean and jerk to secure first place.

“Although I’m not in good shape right now, I feel like I’m more likely to break the world record when I am in good shape,” the 25-year-old said after the contest.

In the women’s 55kg division, China’s Zhang Wanqiong took gold ahead of compatriot Liao Qiuyun. In the women’s 71kg category, Chen Guiming had to settle for a silver medal, finishing with a combined lift just 1 kg shy of eventual winner Choe Hyo Sim of North Korea.

–IANS

aak