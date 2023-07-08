INDIA

China’s football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women’s World Cup

NewsWire
0
1

The Chinese national football team arrived in South Australia (SA) on Saturday to participate in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On a chilly winter morning, fans waited at the airport in Adelaide, the capital city of SA, to welcome the Chinese team with flowers as gifts, cheering the players, “Steel Roses, come on China!” reports Xinhua.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20-August 20.

Only the top two teams from eight groups will enter the round of 16, as this is the first time that women’s football’s biggest tournament will expand to a 32-team format.

China, having clinched the Asian Cup last year, are placed in Group D with England, Denmark and Haiti.

“To be frank, the players are not currently 100 percent ready for the World Cup. I hope they can hit their peak level as the tournament nears,” said head coach Shui Qingxia earlier this week before departure to Adelaide.

“No matter what unfolds in the World Cup, I hope my players can face challenges with a smile and demonstrate China’s fighting spirit to all our fans.”

At the 2019 World Cup in France, the Steel Roses were knocked out in the round of 16. “This time, we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation,” said Shui.

2023070835795

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN woman moves SHRC against police officials in sexual harassment case

    Salman Khan drops shirtless picture on Bhai Dooj

    Fire erupts in Delhi factory, fireman injured

    Kerala HC grants anticipatory to bail actor Dileep in murder conspiracy...