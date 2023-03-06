SPORTS

China’s Hong Kong lose to Kyrgyzstan in Ice Hockey World Championship

Hong Kong, China lost 12-2 to Kyrgyzstan in Bosnia and Herzegovina capital Sarajevo, where six teams are competing in the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division III Group B.

After the match, Kyrgyzstan dominate Group B with 15 points, well ahead of hosts BiH, who won 15-1 over Malaysia on the same day and sit second in Group B with 11 points, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hong Kong rank third with nine points. Singapore and Iran took fourth and fifth place in the group, while Malaysia scored no points at the bottom of the group.

The Ice Hockey World Championships are the sport’s highest-profile annual men’s international tournaments organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

