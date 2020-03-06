China’s Hubei reports 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Wuhan, March 8 (IANS) Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 41 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 27 deaths on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All the new infections were in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicenter of the outbreak, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,707.

–IANS

rs/