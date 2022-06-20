East China’s Jiangxi province on Monday issued a red alert for floods, as the water in local rivers were at warning levels.

The heavy rain that lashed Jiangxi has brought the first floods this year in Changjiang and Xiuhe rivers, Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial hydrological monitoring centre as saying.

It estimated that the water level would continue to rise in the coming four days in Poyang, China’s largest freshwater lake, due to the heavy rain and that it may trigger a flood as the water might rise around 0.4 metres above the warning level.

