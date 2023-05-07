Chinese Luo Shifang took two gold medals and one silver in the women’s 59kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

Luo lifted 105kg in the snatch to pocket gold, beating her compatriot Pei Xinyi to second with 103kg who failed with 106kg on her final attempt.

Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei took bronze with a lift of 102kg, reports Xinhua.

Luo and Pei lifted the same weight of 133kg in their final clean and jerk attempts, but Pei secured gold as she lifted it before Luo.

Kuo took bronze in the clean and jerk following failures in her second and third attempts.

Luo won gold in total with 238kg, while Pei and Kuo took silver and bronze with 236kg and 230kg respectively.

China’s He Yueji, a bronze winner in the 61kg at the 2022 World Championships, won the gold medal with a total haul of 320kg in the men’s 67 kg category. Local favourite Lee Sangyeon won the silver with 314kg while Uzbekistan’s two-time Asian champion Adkhamjon Ergashev settled for the bronze with 312kg.

India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga failed to log a valid clean & jerk attempt in the men’s 67 kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 here on Sunday but managed to bag a silver medal in the snatch section of the competition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Jeremy failed with his first snatch attempt of 135kg but hoisted the weight successfully in his second try. He then lifted a personal best equalling 141kg with his third attempt.

