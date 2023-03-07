The US and China are heading towards inevitable conflict if Washington does not change its approach, Chinas new Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a fiery press conference on Tuesday in which he also defended his countrys strengthening relationship with Russia.

In his first media appearance as Foreign Minister, Qin Gang outlined China’s foreign policy agenda for the coming years, presenting Beijing and its relationship with Russia as a beacon of strength and stability, and the US and its allies as a source of tension and conflict, the Guardian reported.

Qin said the Washington side claimed that it wanted to out-compete China but didn’t seek conflict “but in reality, the US side’s so-called competition is all-out containment and suppression, a zero-sum game where you die and I live”.

“If the US does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrail can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

Qin defended the close friendship between China and Russia, a relationship closely watched by the west in light of the war in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

He said the ties between Beijing and Moscow “set an example for global foreign relations”.

“With China and Russia working together, the world will have a driving force,” he said.

“The more unstable the world becomes the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance their relations.”

He said there was “close contact” between the leadership of the two countries, with “head of state” relations forming the anchor of the relationship.

“The strategic partnership will surely grow from strength to strength.”

Qin’s comments aligned with a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, to political delegates on Monday, decrying what he called US-led “suppression” of China, the Guardian reported.

“Western countries led by the US have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” he said.

20230307-111203