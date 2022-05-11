WORLD

China’s Palace Museum to be closed temporarily over Covid

China’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, announced that it will remain temporarily closed from Thursday due Beijing’s current Covid-19 situation.

The museum said that the move aims to further reduce the risk of virus transmission caused by the movement of people, reports Xinhua news agency.

The closure will last until further notice, it added.

The Palace Museum was established in 1925 after the last Emperor of China was evicted.

Constructed from 1406 to 1420, the museum consists of 980 buildings and is home to over 1.8 million pieces of art, mostly from the imperial collection of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

