China’s passenger traffic surged over 140% in April

China handled a total of 780 million passenger trips via commercial transport in April, a surge of 141.1 per cent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday.

Among all types of commercial transport, road trips increased 49.7 per cent to 380 million, while the number of waterway trips soared 403.7 per cent to 21.76 million, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry data.

A total of 8.24 billion passenger trips were made in urban areas in April, an expansion of 47.9 per cent year on year.

Ferries recorded the largest increase, followed by urban rail transit transport.

The Ministry’s data also showed that cargo volume, as well as cargo throughput at ports, maintained double-digit growth during the period.

Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 315 billion yuan ($44 billion) last month, up 13.6 per cent year on year, according to the Ministry.

