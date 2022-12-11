BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

China’s PC shipments fall 13% over weakening commercial demand

The shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations in China fell by 13 per cent in Q3 2022, while tablets were down 3 per cent (year-on-year), a new report has shown.

According to market research firm Canalys, shipments of desktops and notebooks declined by 31 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, as economic activity and business confidence declined.

The consumer tablet market with 18 per cent (year-on-year) growth was the only bright spot in Q3.

“The PC market is unlikely to see growth in Q4 2022 or early 2023, given China’s current fragile macroeconomic situation,” said Canalys Analyst Emma Xu.

“Despite the downturn risk coming from the global economic slowdown and geopolitical conflicts, vendors in China should accelerate their ongoing channel restructuring and adjust their marketing strategies to take advantage of rebounding sectors, such as retail, entertainment and tourism,” she mentioned.

Lenovo topped the PC market in China, but its shipments dropped by 17 per cent, said Canalys.

Dell, ranked second, experienced a year-on-year decrease among the top vendors, at 21 per cent.

HP took third place as it followed suit with a 17 per cent decline in shipments.

With strong marketing and promotions targeting consumers, Asus and Huawei ranked fourth and fifth, growing both annually and sequentially.

Moreover, Apple held onto first place in the tablet space but its growth slowed to 7 per cent.

Huawei and Lenovo came second and third but faced a comparatively difficult quarter.

