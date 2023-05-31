BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

China’s smartwatch shipments drop to lowest in 3 years

NewsWire
0
0

Chinas smartwatch shipments declined 28 per cent (year-on-year) and 16 per cent (on-quarter) in the first quarter — the lowest level in 12 quarters.

The country’s smartwatch market did not fully recover in the first full quarter after reopening, according to Counterpoint Research.

The top three brands were Huawei, Apple and BBK (imoo). They accounted for nearly 60 per cent of China’s smartwatch market.

“Although the Spring Festival can boost consumption generally, the demand for smartwatches was still weak in Q1 2023. This was similar to what we saw in China’s smartphone shipments. The market needs more time to recover,” said senior analyst Shenghao Bai.

Among the types of smartwatches, the high-level operating system (HLOS) smartwatch’s shipments saw the smallest YoY drop even as its share increased to 45 per cent from 39 per cent in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, China’s ‘kids smartwatch’ shipments decreased 31 per cent YoY. The country is the world’s biggest kids smartwatch market.

Huawei was the biggest winner in China’s smartwatch market with a 27 per cent share, owing to its strategy of having multiple portfolios.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 was the second best-selling model in Q1 2023.

Apple took the second largest share, mainly driven by its Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2022.

OPPO was the only one among the main brands to see its shipments increase both YoY and QoQ.

20230531-113006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 4K cr for 14,500 PM SHRI Schools, 20 lakh students...

    Cloud computing firm Rackspace to lay off 4% of workforce

    CAIT urges Centre to exempt GST registration for e-commerce sales

    Credit Suisse asks Reliance Capital administrator not to proceed with resolution...