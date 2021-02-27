China’s top legislature on Saturday opened the 26th Standing Committee session of the 13th NPC, which is slated for March 5.

It is a step towards preparation of the upcoming fourth annual session, Xinhua reported.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the two-day standing committee session. The work report will be submitted to the annual Assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation.

Lawmakers will review the draft agenda for the NPC annual session, the draft name list of the session’s presidium and Secretary-General and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the annual session as the non-voting participants.

They will also deliberate a draft law on stamp duty, a law-enforcement report of the State Council, a Supreme People’s Court report on its pilot reform project, a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

–IANS

