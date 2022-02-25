China’s Wuhan reports three new local Covid-19 cases

Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, has reported 20 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases in the latest coronavirus flare-up, said local authorities.

In the 24 hours to Thursday afternoon, the city registered three new local confirmed cases, Peng Houpeng, Deputy Director of the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference. Two were among those who attended a training session held by a company, and the other one was a close contact of one trainee, the official said.

The city also has reported a total of six asymptomatic carriers in the 24-hour period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most of the positive cases are from the training session.

To contain the virus as quickly as possible, local health authorities have taken a spate of epidemic control measures. These include epidemiological investigations, quarantine and nucleic acid testing.

As of Thursday noon, the health authorities have collected more than 1.14 million samples in nucleic acid testing targeting key groups and others with risk exposure to coronavirus. One hotel and four residential buildings have been classified as medium-risk areas for Covid-19.

