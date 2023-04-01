A new law on the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin in China came into effect on Saturday.

The law was adopted in October 2022 and features enriched content regarding ecological conservation and restoration, as well as environmental pollution control, in areas along the Yellow River, known as the “Mother River” in China, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also stipulates that the water resources along the river basin should be allocated under a unified national allocation system.

The Yellow River is China’s second largest river after the Yangtze.

The Yangtze River Protection Law, China’s first legislation on a specific river basin, was put into effect on March 1, 2021.

