WORLD

China’s Yellow River to face higher risk of summer floods: Authorities

NewsWire
0
63

The Yellow River, China’s second-longest river, may face higher risks of floods this summer in the middle and lower reaches due to increased rainfall, authorities said.

The Yellow River basin is expected to see much more rainfall this summer, with parts of the middle and lower reaches to receive up to 40 per cent more precipitation than the normal-year level, said the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday.

Zhang Letian, an official with the Commission, was quoted by a CCTV news report as saying that, due to persistent impact of La Nina, increased rainstorms and floods will make disaster-control work more challenging, Xinhua news agency reported.

The region has already seen abnormal climate conditions this year. As of April 20, 64 per cent of the observatory stations in the basin had recorded meteorological drought while precipitation in some areas in the middle reaches has been extremely strong.

The Yellow River basin is usually lashed by frequent rainfall in late June. The Commission has ordered immediate campaigns to identify hidden risks in flood-control facilities and shore up the weak links.

20220428-005003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Cricketing world left in awe of Alyssa Healy’s...

    Pressure mounts on US pharma giants to share COVID-19 vaccine technology

    Residents in Portuguese capital not allowed to leave region

    BRICS countries to promote multilateralism: Russian FM