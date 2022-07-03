China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong won the mixed doubles title at badminton’s 2022 Malaysia Open which concluded here on Sunday.

Zheng and Huang stormed to a 21-13, 21-18 victory over Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Men’s singles world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen from Denmark steamrolled Japan’s Kento Momota to claim his first Malaysian Open title. The 28-year-old won a one-sided match 21-4, 21-7 against the world No. 2 shuttler, who struggled to keep up in the 34-minute contest.

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand outplayed Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei of China 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 in a fiercely contested match to claim the women’s singles title, reports Xinhua.

In the women’s doubles, Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia beat China’s Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-18, 12-21, 21-19.

The men’s doubles crown went to Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan, who outclassed their Indonesian opponents Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 24-22, 16-21, 21-9.

