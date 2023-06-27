Uncategorized

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Kathmandu

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday on a surprise visit to Nepal.

Director General of the Immigration Department, Jhalakram Adhikari confirmed the Alibaba founder’s arrival, adding that he came on board a Boeing 376 chartered flight.

During immigration, the billionaire said that he arrived in the Nepal capital via Japan.

Teknath Situala, spokesperson at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, said that seven other Chinese people are accompanying Jack Ma.

According to sources, he is supposed to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his stay in Kathmandu.

2023062730196

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES