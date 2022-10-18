WORLD

Chinese diplomat involved in violence against protesters, says UK MP

One of China’s most senior diplomats in the UK was involved in the violence against protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, a British MP said, aas per a media report.

“What we saw was the Chinese Consul-General then ripping down posters and peaceful protest,” Alicia Kearns told MPs in the House of Commons, BBC reported.

China has not commented on Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan’s alleged involvement in Sunday’s incident, BBC reported. But the foreign ministry in Beijing defended the actions of the consulate staff.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin said people had “illegally entered” the grounds and any country’s diplomats would have taken “necessary measures” to protect their premises.

The official Chinese version is at odds with video footages and statements issued by the police. Officers had to drag back a protester from inside the consulate gate as he was being attacked.

After Zheng Xiyuan ripped down the placards, Kearns told MPs, there was “grievous bodily harm against a Hongkonger, one of whom was hospitalised for taking part in a peaceful protest”.

“Some were then dragged onto consulate territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognised to be members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation,” Kearns said.

Another Conservative MP, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, asked if the government would “be prepared to expel the Consul-General and any of those that are found to have been part of that punishment beating and the vandalism?”

Foreign office minister Jesse Norman said the government has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d’affaires in London for an explanation, BBC reported.

Norman told the House of Commons: “We’ve already outlined a process of raising this formally with the Chinese embassy… and we will see where these procedures, these legal and prosecutorial procedures, may lead to, and at that point we will take further action.”

