INDIA

Chinese drone seized in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that it recovered a Chinese Quadcopter drone in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Monday.

On specific information, teams of the BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in the area of New Hasta Kalan village, and recovered the Quadcopter drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK), made in China, from an open area on the outskirts of the village.

The BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again was able to capture a rogue drone, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

20230220-163002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Less than 45% polling for Municipal Corporation Chandigarh by 3 p.m....

    UP gangster Ateeq Ahmad’s son surrenders in Lucknow

    50 more tourism destinations to be developed: FM

    MP Govt submits 2nd report of OBC Commission to SC