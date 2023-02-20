The Border Security Force (BSF) said that it recovered a Chinese Quadcopter drone in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Monday.

On specific information, teams of the BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in the area of New Hasta Kalan village, and recovered the Quadcopter drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK), made in China, from an open area on the outskirts of the village.

The BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again was able to capture a rogue drone, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

