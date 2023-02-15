SOUTH ASIAWORLD

China has announced that it will be temporarily closing down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan due to “technical issues”, local media reported.

The Chinese embassy shared no specific information about the nature of the issues nor was a timeline provided for the reopening of the consular section.

In a notice issued on its official website, China’s embassy announced the temporary closure of the consular section for the information of the general public. The closure would remain in place until further orders, according to the announcement, Geo News reported.

“Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to technical issues,” reads the notice.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has also advised its citizens to be extremely cautious while in Pakistan due to the security situation. In a Saturday notice, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular department warned their citizens that they may be at risk of high levels of security in the country, Geo News reported.

The Chinese government’s announcement comes a day after the government reiterated its resolve to protect all Pakistani citizens and foreign nationals.

Chairing a meeting in Gwadar on February 12 regarding counter-terrorism and security of foreign nationals in the country, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals.

He said that foolproof security will be provided to Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, Geo News reported.

