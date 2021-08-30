Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, exchanging views on the situation in Afghanistan and Beijing-Washington ties.

During the conversation on Sunday, Blinken said that at a critical moment when the US military withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan is nearing the end, Washington believes that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should speak in a clear and unified voice to show that the international community expects the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign citizens and the Afghan people’s access to humanitarian assistance, and to guarantee that Afghan territory cannot become a hotbed of terrorist attacks or a safe haven for terrorism, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wang said that the situation in Afghanistan has undergone fundamental changes, and it is necessary for all parties to make contact with the Taliban and guide it actively.

The US, in particular, needs to work with the international community to provide Afghanistan with urgently-needed economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance, help the new Afghan political structure maintain normal operation of government institutions, maintain social security and stability, curb currency depreciation and inflation, and embark on the journey of peaceful reconstruction at an early date, he said.

Facts have proved again that the Afghanistan war never achieved the goal of eliminating terrorist forces in Afghanistan, Wang said, adding that the hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO troops is likely to offer an opportunity to various terrorist groups in Afghanistan to resurge.

On China-US relations, Wang noted that the two countries have recently conducted communication on such issues as the situation in Afghanistan and climate change.

Dialogue is better than confrontation, and cooperation is better than conflict, Wang said, adding that the Chinese side will consider how to engage with the US based on its attitude towards China.

The US side should take seriously the two lists China has put forward to the US during the talks in Tianjin, as well as the three basic demands as bottom lines that China firmly upholds, Wang said.

–IANS

ksk/