INDIAWORLD

Chinese FM meets Doval, Jaishankar in Delhi (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Just a day after his trip to Kabul, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here.

Wang first met Doval at the latter’s office in South Block, after which he and Jaishankar proceeded to hold delegation-level talks.

The Chinese Minister arrived in Delhi from Kabul around 8 p.m. on Thursday and according to sources, trade and the pending border dispute in Ladakh will feature in the talks.

This is the first visit by a high-level Chinese diplomat to India since the border dispute between the two nations erupted over two years ago.

So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue.

Wang’s visit to Delhi is part of his South Asia tour, which took him to Kabul and Pakistan where he raked up the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

During the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Islamabad, Wang had said: “On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope.”

India however, rejected the “uncalled reference” to Kashmir.

“Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

After Delhi, Wang will travel to Nepal from Friday through Sunday.

20220325-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No longer in the dumps: A bank officer transforms the lives...

    Former PM Narasimha Rao’s portrait unveiled in Telangana Assembly

    Here is how seven-phase polls to five states will pan out

    The apparel industry is moving from bespoke to e-spoke