SOUTH ASIA

Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit Nepal this week

By NewsWire
0
0

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will embark on a visit to Nepal from March 25 to 27, the Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu announced on Monday.

Wang is the first top-level foreign dignitary to visit Nepal after the Sher Bahadur Deuba government was formed on July 13 last year.

According to the Ministry, Wang’s visit comes on an invitation by Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka.

During the visit, some agreements could be signed including implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, the flagship initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nepal had signed the BRI Framework Agreement in 2017 but no project has been taken up yet.

Both sides will also review the previous agreements, including the pacts signed during the President Xi’s visit in 2019, as well as explore new areas of cooperation.

Khadka and Wang will hold bilateral talks, on March 26, according to the Ministry.

The Chinese Minister will also meet CPN-UML chair K.P. Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Centre) chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his stay in Kathmandu.

20220321-143601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

After US exit from Afghanistan, India, China and South Asia will...

In soup over labour abuses in Africa, Beijing attacks US for...

Afghanistan’s Hazaras fearful of uncertain future under Taliban rule

Unicef raises 15% of $2bn goal for Afghan kids