INDIAWORLD

‘Chinese intrusion attempts in Arunachal to collect rare Himalayan herb’

NewsWire
0
0

Numerous attempts of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory were to collect rare Himalayan herb ‘Kida Jadi’ (Cordyceps), Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) has said.

Cordyceps, also known as caterpillar fungus or the Himalayan gold, is an expensive herbal medicine in China.

An IPCSC report has accused Chinese soldiers of illegally entering Arunachal Pradesh in search of the fungus – mainly found in the Indian Himalayas and on the high altitude region of the plateau in southwestern China.

Globally, in 2022, Cordyceps market has been valued at $1,072.50 million and China is its largest producer as well as exporter.

According to IPCSC, Cordyceps harvest has waned in China in the last few years which resulted in shortage of this medicinal fungus.

It is brown in colour and is up to two inches long. It is found in the Himalayan regions at an altitude of three to five thousand meters.

In India it is known as ‘Kida Jadi’ while in Nepal and China it is called ‘Yarsagumba’, while in Tibet its name is ‘Yarsaganbu’.

Cordyceps’ scientific name is ‘Ophiocordyceps sinensis’, while in English it is called ‘caterpillar fungus’.

The value of per kg of ‘caterpillar fungus is up to Rs 10-12 lakh in the international market.

20221226-031803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is veganism the key to a greener tomorrow?

    Prepared to deal with any challenge: Delhi Police chief

    Why China’s Party Congress shows India has a five- year window...

    UP court admits complaint against Rahul