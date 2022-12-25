Numerous attempts of Chinese intrusion into Indian territory were to collect rare Himalayan herb ‘Kida Jadi’ (Cordyceps), Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) has said.

Cordyceps, also known as caterpillar fungus or the Himalayan gold, is an expensive herbal medicine in China.

An IPCSC report has accused Chinese soldiers of illegally entering Arunachal Pradesh in search of the fungus – mainly found in the Indian Himalayas and on the high altitude region of the plateau in southwestern China.

Globally, in 2022, Cordyceps market has been valued at $1,072.50 million and China is its largest producer as well as exporter.

According to IPCSC, Cordyceps harvest has waned in China in the last few years which resulted in shortage of this medicinal fungus.

It is brown in colour and is up to two inches long. It is found in the Himalayan regions at an altitude of three to five thousand meters.

In India it is known as ‘Kida Jadi’ while in Nepal and China it is called ‘Yarsagumba’, while in Tibet its name is ‘Yarsaganbu’.

Cordyceps’ scientific name is ‘Ophiocordyceps sinensis’, while in English it is called ‘caterpillar fungus’.

The value of per kg of ‘caterpillar fungus is up to Rs 10-12 lakh in the international market.

