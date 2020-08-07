Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 7 (IANS) The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,120, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Among all the imported cases, 2,014 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 106 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said, adding that no deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

–IANS

pgh/