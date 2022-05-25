The Chinese mainland reported 102 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 44 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Five other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local Covid-19 cases, including seven in Tianjin and five in Sichuan on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shanghai also reported 343 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, out of a total of 418 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 374 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 3,699 confirmed Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

No new death from Covid-19 was reported on Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, according to the Commission.

