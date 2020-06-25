Chinese mainland reports 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing, June 25 (IANS) Chinese health authority said on Thursday that it received reports of 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, of whom 14 were domestically transmitted and five were imported.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 13 were reported in Beijing and one in neighbouring Hebei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, according to the commission.

