HEALTHWORLD

Chinese mainland reports 222 new local Covid-19 cases, 144 in Shanghai

NewsWire
0
0

The Chinese mainland reported 222 confirmed local Covid-19 cases, of which 144 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 35 in Beijing and 21 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 1,305 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, out of a total of 1,630 such cases newly identified on the mainland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the recovery of 571 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Wednesday, there were 7,229 confirmed Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Wednesday saw five deaths from Covid-19, all in Shanghai.

20220512-162804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Beijing classifies more at-risk areas

    Karnataka to buy 2 lakh pulse oximeters

    Novel potential therapy for Crohn’s disease in children

    Sinopharm vaccine highly efficient against Delta variant: Study