The Chinese mainland has reported 227 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, of which 96 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission’s report on Wednesday.

The Chinbese mainland reported over 220 cases on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local Covid-19 cases, including 52 in Beijing and 49 in Sichuan.

Shanghai also reported 759 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, out of a total of 1,000 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 391 Covid-19 patients, who were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, there were 5,205 confirmed Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Three new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the Commission.

20220518-075402