Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing, July 9 (IANS) The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,958, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the nine imported cases, Liaoning and Shanghai each reported three cases, Guangdong saw two and Sichuan reported one, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Among all the imported cases, 1,884 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 74 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

–IANS

pgh/