The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases had been reported for four consecutive days since Monday, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The commission said it received reports of 10 new imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

–IANS

