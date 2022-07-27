A 30-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a Chinese manjha (kite string) in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Chinese manjha is a thread used in kite flying, however, its manufacturers use glass coating over it which at times causes injury to humans and birds. Delhi government had banned the usage of glass-coated kite strings in 2017.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Ranga, a resident of Rohini, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a call was received at Maurya Enclave police station regarding a person who got injured with a string at Haiderpur Flyover. “The injured man was rushed to the Saroj Hospital where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’,” the DCP said.

During enquiry, father of the deceased stated that his son Sumit was coming home from Burari on his motorcycle and when he reached Haiderpur Flyover, a sharp string slit his throat.

The police said they have registered a case under section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation of the case is in progress.

