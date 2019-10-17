Chinese military official meets Russian, Serbian defence ministers

Beijing, Oct 23 (IANS) Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, has met respectively with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin who were here for the ninth Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

While meeting with Shoigu on Monday, Zhang called for deepening the China-Russia military relations for a new era to contribute to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests of each other and regional and world peace and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shoigu stated the Russian side’s willingness to work with the Chinese side to make innovations in exploring the areas and ways of cooperation between the two militaries and to deepen strategic coordination of the two militaries.

While meeting with Vulin on Tuesday, Zhang called on the militaries of China and Serbia to step up exchanges and cooperation to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Vulin expressed the Serbian side’s willingness to further strengthen military cooperation and strategic mutual trust with the Chinese side to lift the Serbia-China ties to a higher level.

