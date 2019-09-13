Chinese nabbed at IGI airport with gold worth Rs 2 cr

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A Chinese national was nabbed at the IGI Airport here for allegedly smuggling gold worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

“The Chinese man named Pucheng Yao arrived at Terminal-3 of the IGI airport from Hong Kong on Wednesday. He was arrested with gold worth Rs 1.9 crore which weighs about 6 kgs,” CISF Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh told IANS.

In another case, a man named Rajendran Shambi Raj was arrested with a large amount of foreign currency.

–IANS

sks/kr